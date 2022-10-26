Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell -80.45% so far this year. What now?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.08 during the day while it closed the day at $0.07. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives European Orphan Designation for Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyosis & Positive Comments on Pediatric Investigation Plan for TMB-001 in Autosomal Recessive CI & X-Linked Recessive Ichthyosis.

– Regulatory Milestones Improve Path to Filing a European Marketing Authorization Application — Company Plans to Submit Additional Application for Orphan Designation in Europe for TMB-001 for the Treatment of X-Linked Recessive Ichthyosis -.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -15.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMBR stock has declined by -67.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.48% and lost -80.45% year-on date.

The market cap for TMBR stock reached $11.24 million, with 146.54 million shares outstanding and 143.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.75M shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 11032139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

TMBR stock trade performance evaluation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.47. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -35.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.12 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1047, while it was recorded at 0.0787 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2449 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.30% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,172,767, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 239,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $9000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 102.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 263,978 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,067,280 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 573,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,904,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,978 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 92,962 shares during the same period.