The Western Union Company [WU] Revenue clocked in at $4.87 billion, down -21.97% YTD: What’s Next?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price surged by 0.07 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Western Union Unveils Evolve 2025 Strategy and Provides Three-Year Financial Outlook at 2022 Investor Day.

Revenue trends expected to improve annually over the next 3 years.

Operating margins expected to be in a range of approximately 19% to 21%.

A sum of 5410529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.38M shares. The Western Union Company shares reached a high of $14.13 and dropped to a low of $13.81 until finishing in the latest session at $13.92.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.2. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $14.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.90.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 13.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

WU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -2.74%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,316 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,048,790, which is approximately 1.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,252,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.15 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $309.21 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 21,852,960 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 27,761,073 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 332,295,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,909,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,497,705 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,860,189 shares during the same period.