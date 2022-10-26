The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Revenue clocked in at $565.10 million, down -86.48% YTD: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] jumped around 0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.57 at the close of the session, up 19.85%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI570798c65d2445ef80ad275df793378d. The call will also be live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

The RealReal Inc. stock is now -86.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REAL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.58 and lowest of $1.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.09, which means current price is +35.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 5152828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $5.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.71. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9030, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7172 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $126 million, or 94.30% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,795,191, which is approximately 29.591% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,804,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.11 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $6.33 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 22,657,034 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 23,331,830 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 34,303,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,292,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,030,781 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,445,921 shares during the same period.