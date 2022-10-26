The AES Corporation [AES] Is Currently 2.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] gained 2.40% or 0.59 points to close at $25.19 with a heavy trading volume of 4641652 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that AES Dedicates 227 MW, 908 MWh of Energy Storage Projects in Southern California.

The combined Luna and Lancaster Area Battery Storage projects represent one of the largest battery storage installations in the world.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today marked the dedication of its 100 MW, 400 MWh Luna Battery Storage and 127 MW, 508 MWh Lancaster Area Battery Storage (LAB) facilities in Lancaster, California. The battery storage facilities were completed and came online in August and September 2022, respectively. Together, these two projects represent one of the largest battery storage facilities in California – and the world.

It opened the trading session at $24.68, the shares rose to $25.40 and dropped to $24.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AES points out that the company has recorded 18.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, AES reached to a volume of 4641652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 24.38 for the last single week of trading, and 22.85 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $16,110 million, or 97.30% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,609,208, which is approximately 3.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 65,351,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.47 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -1.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

322 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 47,978,032 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 30,981,178 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 560,575,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,535,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,121,453 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 8,302,303 shares during the same period.