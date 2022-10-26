Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] moved up 97.35: Why It’s Important

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: TSHA] gained 97.35% or 1.47 points to close at $2.98 with a heavy trading volume of 92230784 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-runner for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $2.20, the shares rose to $3.00 and dropped to $2.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSHA points out that the company has recorded -31.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -120.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 112.82K shares, TSHA reached to a volume of 92230784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for TSHA stock

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.35. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 69.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5800, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5800 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.82.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]

There are presently around $42 million, or 35.50% of TSHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,295,689, which is approximately 0.026% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,643,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.9 million in TSHA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.19 million in TSHA stock with ownership of nearly 5.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:TSHA] by around 2,014,495 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,324,034 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,718,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,056,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSHA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,311 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,110,406 shares during the same period.