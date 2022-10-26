Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] is -39.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] surged by $1.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.425 during the day while it closed the day at $17.03. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Sunnova Powers 30,000 Solar + Storage Customers Through Aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Nearly 2 GWh of energy generated and supplied while Puerto Rico electric grid was down.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, announced that it powered the homes of over 30,000 customers with solar and battery storage in Puerto Rico during the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, from September 18 to October 1, 2022, while the centralized monopoly power system had been damaged and was unable to deliver power to the people of Puerto Rico.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock has also loss -3.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOVA stock has declined by -12.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.80% and lost -39.00% year-on date.

The market cap for NOVA stock reached $1.91 billion, with 114.55 million shares outstanding and 104.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 4390365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $37.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NOVA stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NOVA shares from 27 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

NOVA stock trade performance evaluation

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -27.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.36, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.29 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.47 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,105 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,084, which is approximately 2.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,829,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.49 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $160.48 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 7.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 16,187,667 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 7,339,488 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 100,063,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,590,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,357,933 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,718 shares during the same period.