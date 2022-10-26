Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] gained 3.00% or 1.69 points to close at $58.00 with a heavy trading volume of 4274928 shares. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 26, 2022.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 6:00 a.m. Pacific / 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

It opened the trading session at $55.96, the shares rose to $58.00 and dropped to $55.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STX points out that the company has recorded -26.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, STX reached to a volume of 4274928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on STX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 113.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.50. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.59, while it was recorded at 55.18 for the last single week of trading, and 81.81 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 10.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

There are presently around $10,184 million, or 87.50% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,654,076, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,358,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $832.77 million in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $789.96 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly -0.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

314 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 14,464,454 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 10,052,247 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 151,071,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,588,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,894,368 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,641 shares during the same period.