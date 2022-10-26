ROTH Capital lifts Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.74%. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present Pre-Clinical Data for CRB-601 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), an immunology company, today announced a poster presentation at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting being held November 8-12, 2022. The poster will share the updated preclinical validation of the drug candidate CRB-601.

Over the last 12 months, CRBP stock dropped by -87.92%. The one-year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.0. The average equity rating for CRBP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.40 million, with 125.26 million shares outstanding and 124.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CRBP stock reached a trading volume of 11988942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

CRBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -23.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.22 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1783, while it was recorded at 0.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3086 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6350.09 and a Gross Margin at -85.92. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5176.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.46.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 25.10% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,062,485, which is approximately -37.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,045,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in CRBP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.52 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 1,237,970 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,670,192 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 19,876,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,784,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,124 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,691,654 shares during the same period.