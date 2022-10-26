Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 64.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 63.55%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Positive Results in Preclinical Model of Acute and Chronic Kidney Disease.

– Treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced renal cortical fibrosis in a dose dependent manner -.

– Additional models of fibrotic diseases including AKI, CKD, NASH, and Myocarditis to commence in Q4 2022 -.

Over the last 12 months, REVB stock dropped by -95.93%. The one-year Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.8. The average equity rating for REVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.06 million, with 23.42 million shares outstanding and 17.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, REVB stock reached a trading volume of 71315035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

REVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.55. With this latest performance, REVB shares gained by 58.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.45 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3370, while it was recorded at 0.2778 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1771 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revelation Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.48.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.70% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 817,562, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 41.36% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 258,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in REVB stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $50000.0 in REVB stock with ownership of nearly 204.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revelation Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 341,941 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 144,771 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 772,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,259,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 131,942 shares during the same period.