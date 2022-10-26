Realty Income Corporation [O] moved up 2.51: Why It’s Important

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] gained 2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $60.49 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2022 that 628th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared the 628th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.248 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.976 per share, is payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for November’s dividend is October 31, 2022.

Realty Income Corporation represents 617.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.25 billion with the latest information. O stock price has been found in the range of $59.00 to $60.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, O reached a trading volume of 6582675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $70.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 87.90.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.75, while it was recorded at 58.49 for the last single week of trading, and 67.60 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $30,110 million, or 81.80% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,825,456, which is approximately 3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,279,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.86 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 3.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 46,513,278 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 15,488,083 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 435,772,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,773,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,908,452 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,214,630 shares during the same period.