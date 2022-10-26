Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] is -67.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] gained 8.59% or 0.9 points to close at $11.38 with a heavy trading volume of 5920522 shares. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Qualtrics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q3 2022 total revenue of $377.5M, up 39% year over year.

Q3 2022 subscription revenue of $314.8M, up 43% year over year.

It opened the trading session at $11.60, the shares rose to $12.69 and dropped to $10.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XM points out that the company has recorded -41.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, XM reached to a volume of 5920522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $18.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for XM stock

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.36. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.56 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $1,442 million, or 81.10% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,547,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.27 million in XM stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $84.77 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly -8.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 27,987,033 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 31,587,483 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 67,173,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,748,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,230,437 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 12,384,535 shares during the same period.