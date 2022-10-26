Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell -35.66% so far this year. What now?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] gained 4.80% or 4.96 points to close at $108.33 with a heavy trading volume of 7073157 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Supply Chain 2.0 Will be Greener and Driven by Data, Say Industry Leaders.

Energy and Supply Chain Leaders Gathered for Prologis’ GROUNDBREAKERS 2022 in NYC.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today hosted its annual GROUNDBREAKERS thought leadership forum featuring leaders in global commerce, energy, logistics and supply chain transformation at The Shed in New York’s Hudson Yards.

It opened the trading session at $103.97, the shares rose to $108.63 and dropped to $103.955, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLD points out that the company has recorded -34.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 7073157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $137.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $137 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 116.32.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.95, while it was recorded at 103.85 for the last single week of trading, and 134.63 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $95,283 million, or 78.50% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,984,954, which is approximately -0.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,656,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.93 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.85 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

674 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 49,401,883 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 37,887,430 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 792,269,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 879,558,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,403,980 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 4,663,050 shares during the same period.