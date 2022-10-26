PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $185

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] price surged by 0.33 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on October 20, 2022 that PepsiCo Announces Second Round of Projects Funded by Its Global Agriculture Accelerator, The Positive Agriculture Outcomes Fund.

Launches New Online Series – “Growing Our Future” – Showcasing Game-Changing Regenerative Agriculture Initiatives.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced the continuation of its global agriculture accelerator, the Positive Agriculture Outcomes (PAO) Fund, by granting 14 business projects across 11 countries funding to address some of the most intractable challenges facing agriculture today.

A sum of 5215163 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.67M shares. PepsiCo Inc. shares reached a high of $178.87 and dropped to a low of $176.61 until finishing in the latest session at $178.27.

The one-year PEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.95. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $183.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $179 to $181. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PEP stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 180 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 784.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.31, while it was recorded at 174.77 for the last single week of trading, and 169.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.17%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $178,108 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,230,812, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,472,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.16 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.56 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,387 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 48,730,672 shares. Additionally, 1,301 investors decreased positions by around 44,307,556 shares, while 408 investors held positions by with 906,051,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,090,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,894,330 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,315,185 shares during the same period.