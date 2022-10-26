Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Stock trading around $24.06 per share: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] jumped around 0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.06 at the close of the session, up 1.39%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that PEABODY HAS NOT ISSUED EARNINGS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today issued a statement stating that third party reports of earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are false as the company has not yet issued earnings for this period. The Company will report earnings in the coming weeks, consistent with past practice.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock is now 138.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTU Stock saw the intraday high of $24.74 and lowest of $23.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.29, which means current price is +144.76% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 5333532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.45. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 18.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.59, while it was recorded at 23.81 for the last single week of trading, and 21.96 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $2,837 million, or 90.70% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,585,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.99 million in BTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $263.21 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 38.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 27,332,989 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 20,962,218 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 69,621,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,916,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,492,233 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 11,894,047 shares during the same period.