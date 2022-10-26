Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Revenue clocked in at $2.17 billion, down -67.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.81 at the close of the session, up 9.04%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Party City to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-200-6205, access code 525476 (international callers please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.partycity.com.

Party City Holdco Inc. stock is now -67.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRTY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.835 and lowest of $1.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.21, which means current price is +74.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, PRTY reached a trading volume of 4232555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has PRTY stock performed recently?

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.29. With this latest performance, PRTY shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8544, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5959 for the last 200 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.46 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 12.58%.

Insider trade positions for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

There are presently around $145 million, or 70.40% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 19,557,248, which is approximately 8.341% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,296,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.21 million in PRTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.06 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly -12.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Party City Holdco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 13,729,271 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 23,139,867 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 43,422,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,291,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,087,470 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 11,072,827 shares during the same period.