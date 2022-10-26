Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] is -10.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.73%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks NextWave Program Empowers the Threat Response Community With XDR for Incident Response Fueled by MSSP Demand.

Driving better security outcomes for customers through partner-delivered incident response services built on Cortex XDR.

Building on its managed services momentum, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) announced today the expansion of the NextWave Program to empower partners to rapidly contain and remediate cyberthreats by enabling them to deliver incident response (IR) services powered by industry-leading Cortex XDR®.

Over the last 12 months, PANW stock rose by 0.16%. The one-year Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.98. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.66 billion, with 299.21 million shares outstanding and 294.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, PANW stock reached a trading volume of 4213568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $218.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.53, while it was recorded at 161.65 for the last single week of trading, and 175.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 25.25%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,407 million, or 89.80% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,038,383, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,366,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.44 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -5.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

653 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 25,855,387 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 24,288,945 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 211,045,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,189,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,278,179 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,236,630 shares during the same period.