Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Revenue clocked in at $139.50 million, down -59.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.36 during the day while it closed the day at $8.23. The company report on October 25, 2022 that PacBio Announces Revio, a Revolutionary New Long Read Sequencing System Designed to Provide 15 Times More HiFi Data and Human Genomes at Scale for Under $1,000.

Significant Advances in SMRT Cell Design, Compute, and a New System Architecture Will Enable Revio to Dramatically Increase Throughput and Lower Cost While Leveraging the Power of HiFi for Exceptional Accuracy and Direct Methylation Detection.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the Revio™ long-read sequencing system, which will enable customers to dramatically scale their use of PacBio’s celebrated HiFi sequencing technology. Revio is designed to provide customers with the ability to sequence up to 1,300 human whole genomes per year at 30-fold coverage for less than $1,000 per genome. With this scale and pricing, PacBio believes Revio will enable the use of HiFi sequencing for large studies in human genetics, cancer research, agricultural genomics, and more.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock has also gained 27.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACB stock has inclined by 83.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.39% and lost -59.78% year-on date.

The market cap for PACB stock reached $1.59 billion, with 224.50 million shares outstanding and 205.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.69M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 5813561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.20. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 61.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,879 million, or 97.70% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,692,494, which is approximately 2.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 22,762,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.33 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $174.82 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 6.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 29,646,385 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 31,857,629 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 166,798,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,302,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,237,120 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 15,801,867 shares during the same period.