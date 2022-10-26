Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] is -80.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] closed the trading session at $0.80 on 10/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6001, while the highest price level was $0.87. The company report on October 10, 2022 that NUTEX HEALTH PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE.

Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, healthcare management and operations company comprised of 21 micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, is pleased to provide a corporate update today.

The Company reiterates that it expects to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024, resulting in expansion into four new states: Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Idaho. These facilities are either under construction or in advanced planning stages.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.55 percent and weekly performance of 0.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -51.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -70.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, NUTX reached to a volume of 12259589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

NUTX stock trade performance evaluation

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -51.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9995, while it was recorded at 0.6756 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6387 for the last 200 days.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.98 and a Gross Margin at +18.46. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.83.

Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 1.10% of NUTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,662,276, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,003,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in NUTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.63 million in NUTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ:NUTX] by around 6,965,739 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 47,053 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 249,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,262,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUTX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,965,739 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 47,053 shares during the same period.