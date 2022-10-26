Novavax Inc. [NVAX] moved up 8.51: Why It’s Important

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] closed the trading session at $22.58 on 10/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.82, while the highest price level was $22.79. The company report on October 21, 2022 that U.S. FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted as a Booster for Adults.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide a first booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom an FDA-authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted because they would otherwise not receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “According to CDC data, almost 50 percent of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.22 percent and weekly performance of 21.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 6324368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $81.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $315 to $265, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.27. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 19.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.62, while it was recorded at 19.57 for the last single week of trading, and 56.31 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $763 million, or 44.60% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,350,925, which is approximately 5.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,258,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.16 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $66.99 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 18.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,824,513 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 6,317,929 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 20,660,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,802,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,717 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,287 shares during the same period.