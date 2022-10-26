Northcoast slashes price target on The Kroger Co. [KR] – find out why.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] gained 1.77% or 0.78 points to close at $44.77 with a heavy trading volume of 4730441 shares. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Kroger Health/Ralphs Pharmacy and Cardinal Health to Host Drug Take Back Events on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Kroger/Ralphs, as part of Kroger Health, and Cardinal Health will be working together again to host their annual drug take back events at more than 150 local pharmacy locations across the country. These events will take place on Saturday, October 29, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

In recent years, the rate of U.S. adults taking prescription drugs has steadily increased, with the most recent data from the Health Policy Institute showing about 66% of U.S. adults are taking prescription drugs1. With these increases in prescription drug usage, misuse of expired or unused medications is always a concern.

The daily chart for KR points out that the company has recorded -19.65% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, KR reached to a volume of 4730441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $53.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on KR stock. On April 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 61 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.57, while it was recorded at 43.50 for the last single week of trading, and 49.69 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $25,500 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,827,117, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,628,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.35 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -9.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 46,444,281 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 52,280,336 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 470,858,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,582,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,626,744 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,377,074 shares during the same period.