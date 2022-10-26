New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell -8.86% so far this year. What now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] price plunged by -16.02 percent to reach at -$3.65. The company report on October 14, 2022 that New Oriental to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 18, 2022.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 6 Hai Dian Zhong Street, Haidian District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China, on November 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders of record and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

A sum of 6989621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $19.95 and dropped to a low of $17.01 until finishing in the latest session at $19.14.

The one-year EDU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.64. The average equity rating for EDU stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $33.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EDU shares from 14 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.75.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.61. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.86, while it was recorded at 22.15 for the last single week of trading, and 18.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.64 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.25.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now -16.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.36. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

EDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,509 million, or 54.40% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 8,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,142,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.7 million in EDU stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $95.42 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -49.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 23,335,646 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 54,990,704 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 509,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,836,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,925,381 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 22,259,783 shares during the same period.