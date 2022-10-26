Mobilicom Limited [MOB] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Mobilicom Limited [NASDAQ: MOB] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Mobilicom’s Skyhopper Combo Selected by Israeli Ministry of Defense for Drone Fleet.

Secured and fulfilled initial SkyHopper COMBO order from Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) (Tier 1 customer).

High likelihood of repeat orders as IMOD commercializes its small drone fleet.

Mobilicom Limited represents 4.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.81 million with the latest information. MOB stock price has been found in the range of $1.38 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, MOB reached a trading volume of 4377422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobilicom Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42.

Mobilicom Limited [MOB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.57 for Mobilicom Limited [MOB]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading.

Mobilicom Limited [MOB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobilicom Limited [MOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.72 and a Gross Margin at +54.65. Mobilicom Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.58.

Return on Total Capital for MOB is now -95.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobilicom Limited [MOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.27. Additionally, MOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.