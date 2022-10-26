Mizuho slashes price target on Toast Inc. [TOST] – find out why.

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] gained 7.76% or 1.6 points to close at $22.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4940253 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Toast Launches Invoicing to Help Restaurants Grow Their Catering and Events Business.

With integrated digital invoicing, Toast streamlines the process of creating customer invoices, collecting payments, prepping and fulfilling orders.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, today announced the launch of Toast Invoicing, a new product to help restaurants seamlessly manage catering and wholesale orders alongside their in-person, takeout and delivery business. Available at no additional monthly cost1 to existing customers, Toast Invoicing allows restaurants to streamline operations and simplify payments for all types of orders and events, merging revenue sources that had otherwise required multiple systems to manage.

It opened the trading session at $20.90, the shares rose to $22.25 and dropped to $20.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOST points out that the company has recorded 17.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 4940253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 27.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.84, while it was recorded at 20.49 for the last single week of trading, and 18.52 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $5,224 million, or 74.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,755,189, which is approximately 0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,180,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.85 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $350.8 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 18.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 85,430,343 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 19,144,000 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 130,509,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,083,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,684,709 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 7,992,680 shares during the same period.