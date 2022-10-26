Mizuho lifts Western Digital Corporation [WDC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] jumped around 0.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.29 at the close of the session, up 1.06%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Western Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on October 27, 2022.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific / 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

Western Digital Corporation stock is now -45.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WDC Stock saw the intraday high of $35.51 and lowest of $34.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.36, which means current price is +11.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 5726528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $50.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $56 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on WDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has WDC stock performed recently?

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.68, while it was recorded at 34.38 for the last single week of trading, and 48.67 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 22.80%.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $9,503 million, or 87.70% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,273,152, which is approximately 3.855% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,643,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.96 million in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $439.82 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly -4.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

287 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 42,649,553 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 19,895,397 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 206,747,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,292,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,868,602 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,509,791 shares during the same period.