Market cap of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] reaches 29.25B – now what?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] closed the trading session at $30.74 on 10/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.95, while the highest price level was $30.80. The company report on October 20, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money With Jim Cramer”.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Mr. Pitoniak, joined by Canyon Ranch principal owner and chairman John Goff, discussed VICI’s newly announced partnership with Canyon Ranch and entry into the place-based wellness sector with its investment to fund the development of Canyon Ranch Austin. Click here to view the appearance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.09 percent and weekly performance of 0.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 4784115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 54.61.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.11, while it was recorded at 29.95 for the last single week of trading, and 30.25 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,518 million, or 82.13% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,537,743, which is approximately 27.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,846,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.45 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 20.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

381 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 207,028,561 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 146,377,257 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 671,912,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,318,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,455,733 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 56,346,047 shares during the same period.