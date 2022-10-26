Market cap of SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] reaches 54.51M – now what?

SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ: SOBR] price surged by 0.26 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 19, 2022 that SOBRsafe Distributor Secures Large Industrial Customer, Validates Sales Strategy.

Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing Converting Customers from Legacy Screening to SOBRcheck Technology.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that a prominent west coast commercial construction company is implementing SOBRcheck™ as the new front line alcohol screening solution for its more than 400 employees across multiple locations. The construction company is an established customer of SOBRsafe distributor Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing, and its conversion to SOBRsafe’s advanced safety technology validates the Company’s sales strategy.

A sum of 7518493 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. SOBR Safe Inc. shares reached a high of $4.22 and dropped to a low of $3.515 until finishing in the latest session at $3.91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOBR Safe Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18168.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.99. With this latest performance, SOBR shares gained by 169.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.22 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -591.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -192.06.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of SOBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOBR stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 166,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 33,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in SOBR stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in SOBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ:SOBR] by around 231,543 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,543 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.