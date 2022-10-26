Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 4.65M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.14 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Siyata to Present at ThinkEquity Investor Conference on October 26.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that Daniel Kim, VP Corporate Development of the Company, will attend and present at the ThinkEquity investor conference taking place at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The Company is scheduled to present at 12:30 p.m. ET on October 26 and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Siyata Mobile Inc. represents 33.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.65 million with the latest information. SYTA stock price has been found in the range of $0.1376 to $0.1486.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 4161593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -56.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.62 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4522, while it was recorded at 0.1449 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9678 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.10% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.68% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 33,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 31,238 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 80,977 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 636,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 748,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,376 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,008 shares during the same period.