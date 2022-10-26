Market cap of Ouster Inc. [OUST] reaches 200.18M – now what?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] gained 22.11% on the last trading session, reaching $1.14 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Ouster Launches New REV7 Sensors With Double the Range Powered by Breakthrough L3 Digital Lidar Chip.

Next-generation L3 chip delivers performance gains in range, precision, and reliability.

Introduces OSDome hemispheric view sensor for industrial automation, crowd analytics, and security.

Ouster Inc. represents 175.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $200.18 million with the latest information. OUST stock price has been found in the range of $0.9603 to $1.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, OUST reached a trading volume of 4842268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.94. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1846, while it was recorded at 0.9552 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4597 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc. [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -296.95 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Ouster Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.94.

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ouster Inc. [OUST]

There are presently around $65 million, or 32.40% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,181,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.47 million in OUST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.96 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly -9.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 7,548,556 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,221,185 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 46,063,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,832,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,789 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 576,151 shares during the same period.