Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 351.48M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.9949 during the day while it closed the day at $0.97. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Meta Materials to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Investor Conference in Los Angeles.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance smart materials and nanocomposites, today announced that George Palikaras, President and CEO, will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference being held from October 25-27, 2022, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

George Palikaras will be giving a presentation on Tuesday, October 25th at 5:00 pm EDT and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. To schedule a meeting with Meta Materials, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ir@metamaterial.com.

Meta Materials Inc. stock has also gained 6.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMAT stock has inclined by 7.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.11% and lost -60.55% year-on date.

The market cap for MMAT stock reached $351.48 million, with 301.49 million shares outstanding and 270.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 7164242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

MMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 44.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8076, while it was recorded at 0.9001 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3254 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, or 14.20% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,816,209, which is approximately -46.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,488,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 million in MMAT stocks shares; and EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $4.24 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 18,966,591 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 31,278,978 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 837,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,083,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,657,082 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,779,461 shares during the same period.