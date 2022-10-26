Market cap of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] reaches 47.81B – now what?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] traded at a high on 10/25/22, posting a 2.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.95. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Walmart Enables Pay with Points through FIS Premium Payback, Giving Their Customers More Ways to Save.

Walmart stores located in the U.S. will participate in the Premium Payback program, enabling millions of eligible cardholders to save money at checkout with a single prompt.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5692167 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for FIS stock reached $47.81 billion, with 608.00 million shares outstanding and 602.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 5692167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $110.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $120 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $96 to $88, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on FIS stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 132 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.82, while it was recorded at 77.81 for the last single week of trading, and 96.67 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 12.33%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $44,373 million, or 93.00% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,709,532, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,220,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.75 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 540 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 44,071,962 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 40,078,807 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 470,856,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,007,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,829,227 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 4,658,411 shares during the same period.