Market cap of American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] reaches 1.66M – now what?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] price surged by 11.27 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on October 24, 2022 that American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB) Acquires Industry Powerhouse Champion Safe.

By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga.

A sum of 6546898 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.334 and dropped to a low of $0.23 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

The one-year AREB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for AREB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

AREB Stock Performance Analysis:

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, AREB shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4651, while it was recorded at 0.2787 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4808 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Rebel Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -335.56 and a Gross Margin at +17.33. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of AREB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREB stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES with ownership of 53,323, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.28% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 21,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in AREB stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6000.0 in AREB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AREB] by around 21,562 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 44,732 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 30,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,562 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 32,965 shares during the same period.