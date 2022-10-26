Market Analysts see The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] surged by $2.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $58.53 during the day while it closed the day at $57.84. The company report on October 11, 2022 that The Trade Desk Appoints Dr. Bill Simmons as Vice President of Product.

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced the appointment of Willard (Bill) Simmons, Ph.D., as Vice President of Product. In his role, Simmons will be a key member of the company’s technology leadership team, responsible for driving new innovations and data science applications across The Trade Desk’s media buying platform.

Simmons brings more than 14 years of advertising technology leadership experience to The Trade Desk. He was the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Dataxu, an early ad tech pioneer that developed new approaches in the application of data science and machine learning for digital advertising decisioning at scale. While at Dataxu, Simmons also founded the OpenRTB consortium to standardize real-time bidding protocols industrywide. Dataxu was acquired by Roku in 2019, and Simmons became the Vice President of Product Management of Roku’s ad platform. Prior to founding Dataxu, Simmons was a doctoral research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Simmons has also held engineering positions at Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems (formerly known as TRW) and Lockheed Martin Astronautics.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock has also gained 2.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTD stock has inclined by 24.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.90% and lost -36.88% year-on date.

The market cap for TTD stock reached $28.02 billion, with 486.31 million shares outstanding and 439.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 4285992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $76.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $80, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD stock trade performance evaluation

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.96, while it was recorded at 56.43 for the last single week of trading, and 60.33 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 16.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,096 million, or 77.60% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 47,068,749, which is approximately -9.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,690,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.21 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -0.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 25,320,773 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 19,022,060 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 285,813,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,156,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,673,633 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 1,509,037 shares during the same period.