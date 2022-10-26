Market Analysts see Target Corporation [TGT] gaining to $185. Time to buy?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $165.80 on 10/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $161.9901, while the highest price level was $166.305. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Target Ushers in Black Friday Deals, Available Now, With Major Savings Continuing All Season Long.

Weeklong Black Friday Deals are available now through Thanksgiving Week, featuring big savings up to 50% off or more across new and trending items for gifting and gathering, as well as everyday essentials.

Guest-favorite Deal of the Day returns, featuring deep one-day discounts on top brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Nintendo and more with Black Friday pricing now through December.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.36 percent and weekly performance of 5.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 4174111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $191.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $165, while Truist kept a Hold rating on TGT stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 231 to 223.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.30, while it was recorded at 159.32 for the last single week of trading, and 185.14 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corporation [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 19.59%.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60,277 million, or 80.20% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,475,475, which is approximately -1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,655,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.41 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.53 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 999 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 36,355,723 shares. Additionally, 1,000 investors decreased positions by around 40,251,839 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 286,945,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,553,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,794,542 shares, while 260 institutional investors sold positions of 6,445,171 shares during the same period.