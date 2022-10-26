Market Analysts see Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] falling to $55. Time to buy?

Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ: LOGI] surged by $5.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $50.64. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Logitech Announces Q2 FY 2023 Results.

Company Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook.

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Logitech International S.A. stock has also gained 12.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOGI stock has declined by -7.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.28% and lost -38.60% year-on date.

The market cap for LOGI stock reached $8.69 billion, with 164.68 million shares outstanding and 162.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 734.48K shares, LOGI reached a trading volume of 4014202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Logitech International S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Logitech International S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LOGI stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOGI shares from 80 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Logitech International S.A. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOGI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LOGI stock trade performance evaluation

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, LOGI shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.39, while it was recorded at 45.52 for the last single week of trading, and 61.71 for the last 200 days.

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.09 and a Gross Margin at +39.23. Logitech International S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for LOGI is now 32.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.75. Additionally, LOGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] managed to generate an average of $72,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Logitech International S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Logitech International S.A. go to 9.00%.

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,938 million, or 32.50% of LOGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 6,876,504, which is approximately 1.483% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,212,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.94 million in LOGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $263.33 million in LOGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Logitech International S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ:LOGI] by around 5,678,041 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 6,689,388 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 45,656,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,023,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 398,989 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,281,681 shares during the same period.