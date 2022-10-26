Market Analysts see Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] traded at a low on 10/25/22, posting a -2.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.85. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today third quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9146221 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Energy Inc. stands at 6.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.28%.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $2.92 billion, with 186.72 million shares outstanding and 157.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 9146221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $21.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 36.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 14.13 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $2,432 million, or 91.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,027,045, which is approximately 1.705% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,140,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.13 million in LBRT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $214.83 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 5.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 36,015,403 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 6,473,931 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 110,958,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,447,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,460,650 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 795,514 shares during the same period.