Market Analysts see Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] traded at a high on 10/25/22, posting a 5.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.73. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Ballard Announces Q3 2022 Results Conference Call.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review third quarter 2022 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard’s homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the ‘Earnings, Interviews & Presentations’ area of the ‘Investors’ section of Ballard’s website (www.ballard.com/investors).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4767971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at 6.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.17%.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $1.66 billion, with 298.16 million shares outstanding and 251.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 4767971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $493 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,367,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.94 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $30.57 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 20,601,700 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 17,269,313 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 48,117,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,988,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,951,779 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,821,534 shares during the same period.