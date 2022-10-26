Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Revenue clocked in at $16.82 billion, down -64.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] price surged by 0.78 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on October 25, 2022 that More Precise Diagnoses, Efficient Monitoring and Comfortable Patient Experiences are Hallmarks of Advanced Medical Technologies in the New HealthAlliance Hospital.

Executives from WMCHealth and Philips Sign Ceremonial Agreement Symbolizing Technology Partnership.

HealthAlliance Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, and Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) a global leader in health technology, held a ceremonial signing today commemorating a partnership that is delivering advanced medical technologies to the new HealthAlliance Hospital and the communities the hospital serves in and around Kingston.

A sum of 4594534 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares reached a high of $13.08 and dropped to a low of $12.57 until finishing in the latest session at $12.99.

The one-year PHG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.41. The average equity rating for PHG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 13.09 for the last single week of trading, and 24.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Koninklijke Philips N.V. Fundamentals:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Insider Position Details

136 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 25,285,269 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 5,532,472 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 96,622,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,440,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,004,714 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,549,619 shares during the same period.