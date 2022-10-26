For SunPower Corporation [SPWR], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] closed the trading session at $17.15 on 10/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.85, while the highest price level was $17.35. The company report on October 20, 2022 that SUNPOWER NAMED A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING’S 2022 HOME RENOVATION AWARDS.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading solar, storage and energy services provider in North America, is proud to share that its SunVault™ battery storage system was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Home Renovation Awards in the Biggest Energy Savers category. A full list of winners can be found online at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/renovation/a40785189/home-renovation-awards-2022/.

Blackouts due to extreme weather events are on the rise across the country. According to analysis by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the length of time an average American goes without electricity doubled between 2013 and 2020. SunPower’s SunVault battery storage system stores extra energy generated by the home’s solar panels for future use. The combination of the battery’s intelligent software with the mySunPower® app allows homeowners to monitor and control the use of solar energy, automatically switching between power sources to maximize the use of stored solar energy for backup or bill savings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.82 percent and weekly performance of 1.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 4447962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $22.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -28.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.24, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,085 million, or 89.30% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,872,042, which is approximately 16.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,182,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.32 million in SPWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $79.75 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 8,851,327 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 6,451,389 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 47,937,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,240,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,756,876 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,005,404 shares during the same period.