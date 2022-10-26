For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] gained 3.07% on the last trading session, reaching $11.07 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2022 that AEO Inc. Establishes the Aerie Real Foundation, Building on Aerie’s Long History of Supporting Causes and Organizations that Promote Women’s Confidence, Inclusivity and Sustainability.

Foundation awards its first grant, of $100,000, to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) as the title sponsor of its Campus Warriors program.

Aerie also partners with mental fitness platform Wondermind to build confidence and promote mental well-being among the Aerie and Wondermind communities.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. represents 180.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. AEO stock price has been found in the range of $10.724 to $11.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 4306044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEO stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for AEO stock

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 14.90 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $2,017 million, or 99.50% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,724,004, which is approximately -13.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,343,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.13 million in AEO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $196.33 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -19.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 22,475,743 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 23,329,652 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 136,424,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,230,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,442,343 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,378,700 shares during the same period.