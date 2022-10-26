Fastenal Company [FAST] Stock trading around $47.20 per share: What’s Next?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Fastenal Company Reports 2022 Third Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST), a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Except for share and per share information, or as otherwise noted below, dollar amounts are stated in millions. Throughout this document, percentage and dollar calculations, which are based on non-rounded dollar values, may not be able to be recalculated using the dollar values included in this document due to the rounding of those dollar values. References to daily sales rate (DSR) change may reflect either growth (positive) or contraction (negative) for the applicable period.

A sum of 4035205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. Fastenal Company shares reached a high of $47.22 and dropped to a low of $46.51 until finishing in the latest session at $47.20.

The one-year FAST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.78. The average equity rating for FAST stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $47.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $58, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FAST stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FAST shares from 50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

FAST Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.98, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 52.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastenal Company Fundamentals:

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

FAST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,385 million, or 79.90% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,954,871, which is approximately 0.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,826,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

447 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 25,296,514 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 22,140,764 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 405,635,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,072,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,650,856 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,852,613 shares during the same period.