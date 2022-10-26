Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] fell -81.94% so far this year. What now?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: DUO] price surged by 89.64 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on October 21, 2022 that FangDD Received Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on The Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until April 18, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C). To regain compliance, the Company’s market value of publicly held shares must exceed US$5 million for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by April 18, 2023, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.

A sum of 11219654 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 85.02K shares. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.52 and dropped to a low of $0.6825 until finishing in the latest session at $1.26.

The average equity rating for DUO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.78. With this latest performance, DUO shares gained by 22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3185, while it was recorded at 0.8105 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3151 for the last 200 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of DUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,366, which is approximately 89.738% of the company’s market cap and around 17.39% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in DUO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.0 in DUO stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:DUO] by around 12,479 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 15,925 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,424 shares during the same period.