EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Revenue clocked in at $22.11 billion, up 53.82% YTD: What’s Next?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] traded at a low on 10/25/22, posting a -1.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $132.00. The company report on October 6, 2022 that EOG Resources Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s innovative leadership in sustainability and demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship, social engagement and corporate governance. The report can be found at www.eogresources.com/sustainability.

“EOG Resources has emerged from the downturn a stronger company led by the resilience of our employees,” said Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our employees remained motivated, engaged, and focused on applying innovative solutions and new technologies to further lower our cost structure and improve our environmental performance.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4170050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EOG Resources Inc. stands at 2.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.69%.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $75.40 billion, with 586.04 million shares outstanding and 583.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4170050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $149.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $149 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $158, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EOG stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EOG shares from 125 to 143.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.45, while it was recorded at 132.66 for the last single week of trading, and 117.32 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 10.55%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $68,348 million, or 89.60% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,987,493, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,691,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 billion in EOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.67 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 688 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 37,921,308 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 32,845,969 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 447,019,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,787,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,076,597 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,699,725 shares during the same period.