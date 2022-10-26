Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] is -95.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.2095 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on October 25, 2022 that ENSC: ENSC Offers a Potential Solution to the Opioid Crisis.

By Brad Sorensen, CFA.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -12.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENSC stock has declined by -62.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.95% and lost -95.56% year-on date.

The market cap for ENSC stock reached $5.12 million, with 6.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ENSC reached a trading volume of 4001287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.03. With this latest performance, ENSC shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3069, while it was recorded at 0.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8676 for the last 200 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -562.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -823.62.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,462,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 356,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74000.0 in ENSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 225,321 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,779,352 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,906,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,911,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,367 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 47,487 shares during the same period.