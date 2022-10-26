Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is 45.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] surged by $12.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $268.89 during the day while it closed the day at $265.59. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022.

We reported record quarterly revenue of $634.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, along with 42.9% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 4,342,805 microinverters, or approximately 1,709 megawatts DC, and 133.6 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock has also gained 5.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENPH stock has inclined by 4.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.65% and gained 45.18% year-on date.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $34.87 billion, with 135.20 million shares outstanding and 132.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 4814503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $285.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $174 to $281, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 15.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 79.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 74.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 281.45, while it was recorded at 251.67 for the last single week of trading, and 208.73 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 32.23%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,692 million, or 75.30% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,044, which is approximately 4170.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,035,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.84 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 28,919,318 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 6,382,158 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 80,260,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,561,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,383 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 810,812 shares during the same period.