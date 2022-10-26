Coty Inc. [COTY] is -36.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] price surged by 6.53 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Sally Hansen Is Proud to Celebrate Spirit Day 2022 and “Go Purple” With Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony Hosted by Drag Star Jujubee.

.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)– Sally Hansen is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with GLAAD as a sponsor of Spirit Day 2022, which is celebrated today, Thursday, October 20th. Sally Hansen is honored to take part in furthering GLAAD’s mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community through their 2nd year sponsorship of Spirit Day, the world’s largest and most visible anti-bullying campaign for the LGBTQ community.

A sum of 6038356 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.68M shares. Coty Inc. shares reached a high of $6.76 and dropped to a low of $6.31 until finishing in the latest session at $6.69.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.41. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.29 and a Gross Margin at +59.61. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 19.70%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,320 million, or 38.30% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,707,454, which is approximately 10.883% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,439,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.47 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $196.7 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 73,298,517 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 54,330,578 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 219,199,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,828,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,148,490 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,570,796 shares during the same period.