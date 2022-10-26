Barclays lifts Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] closed the trading session at $85.70. The company report on October 20, 2022 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES TO HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON OCTOBER 27, 2022.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. The call will also be available live and archived on the “Investor Relations” section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.85 percent and weekly performance of -0.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, EW reached to a volume of 6206941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $112.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $106, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 41.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EW stock trade performance evaluation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.20, while it was recorded at 85.01 for the last single week of trading, and 101.74 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 12.78%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,682 million, or 85.00% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,740,688, which is approximately -2.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,306,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.31 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

534 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 24,081,670 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 23,398,535 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 462,222,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,702,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,697,853 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 2,630,315 shares during the same period.