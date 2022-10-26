Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] moved up 4.79: Why It’s Important

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] closed the trading session at $19.05 on 10/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.355, while the highest price level was $19.37. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Appoints Kort Schnabel as Co-President and Michael Smith Joins Board of Directors.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that Kort Schnabel was appointed as Co-President. Concurrently, Michael Smith stepped down as Co-President and has been appointed to the Ares Capital Board of Directors. Mr. Smith will continue to serve as a member of the Investment Committee of Ares Capital’s investment manager. Mitchell Goldstein will continue in his role as Co-President of Ares Capital alongside Mr. Schnabel.

Mr. Schnabel was a founding member of the Ares U.S. direct lending strategy in 2004 and has been at the firm since 2001. Mr. Schnabel currently serves as a Partner and Co-Head of the Ares U.S. direct lending strategy and is a member of the Investment Committee of Ares Capital’s investment manager. Mr. Schnabel holds a B.A., cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania in Economics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.68 percent and weekly performance of 5.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 5578381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $21.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01.

ARCC stock trade performance evaluation

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.73, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 19.90 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,519 million, or 33.95% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 17,067,169, which is approximately 1427.795% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,576,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.53 million in ARCC stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $205.43 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 4.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 37,368,095 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 10,461,087 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 136,874,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,703,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,166,908 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,185,041 shares during the same period.