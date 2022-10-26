Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Revenue clocked in at $86.40 million, down -98.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -62.30%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Agrify Announces 1-For-10 Reverse Stock Split.

Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, to be effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The Company’s common stock will open for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 on a split-adjusted basis under the current trading symbol “AGFY.” The reverse stock split was approved by the Company’s stockholders on October 14, 2022 and is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company’s common stock to enable the Company to satisfy the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. ​.

The 1-for-10 reverse stock split will automatically convert 10 current shares of Agrify’s common stock into one new share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise hold a fractional share of Agrify’s common stock will receive a whole share in lieu thereof. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of outstanding common stock from approximately 26,710,087 shares to approximately 2,671,009 shares. Proportional adjustments also will be made to the exercise prices of Agrify’s outstanding stock options, warrants, shares held back in connection with recently completed acquisitions and to the number of shares issued and issuable under Agrify’s equity incentive plans. The reverse stock split will not change the par value of Agrify’s common stock and will not reduce the number of authorized shares of common stock.

Over the last 12 months, AGFY stock dropped by -99.03%. The one-year Agrify Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.23. The average equity rating for AGFY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.04 million, with 2.66 million shares outstanding and 2.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 948.14K shares, AGFY stock reached a trading volume of 5169123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agrify Corporation [AGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90.

AGFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -62.30. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -58.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.3279, while it was recorded at 2.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 30.6372 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agrify Corporation Fundamentals:

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AGFY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 29.30% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 170,794, which is approximately 7.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in AGFY stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $0.16 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly -10.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agrify Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 86,852 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 119,701 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 562,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,843 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 35,926 shares during the same period.