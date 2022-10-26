Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell -18.32% so far this year. What now?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.31%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Report.

Conference Call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Company to host “The Road Taken” R&D Event in Boston on November 12 from 2p.m. – 5p.m. ET to discuss with oncology experts clinical experience to date and expected development plans for botensilimab in cold tumors.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock dropped by -30.61%. The one-year Agenus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.12. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $716.46 million, with 277.03 million shares outstanding and 255.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 4022501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 263.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 34.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $388 million, or 53.00% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,243,261, which is approximately 30.884% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 22,241,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.49 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.7 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 15.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 32,602,473 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 20,946,799 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 93,967,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,517,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,314,422 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,054 shares during the same period.