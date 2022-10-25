Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Is Currently -13.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] loss -13.96% or -6.3 points to close at $38.84 with a heavy trading volume of 5776298 shares. The company report on October 23, 2022 that Yum China Announces Primary Listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Inclusion in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced the effectiveness of the Company’s voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing status on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”). Yum China is now a dual-primary-listed company on the HKEX in Hong Kong and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in the United States. The Company’s common stock listed on the two exchanges will continue to be fully fungible. Also effective today, the Company’s common stock traded on HKEX are now included in both Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

“Today marks another important milestone for Yum China. Our conversion to primary listing in Hong Kong is expected to enhance our profile in the global capital markets and bring us even closer to our employees, customers, partners and shareholders. Our inclusion in both Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect opens access to mainland China investors. We are hopeful that with this new status we will broaden our shareholder base and increase liquidity. Longer term, we remain dedicated to continually growing our business and strengthening our core advantages to make Yum China even more resilient and agile. We are excited about the journey ahead,” said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.

It opened the trading session at $40.07, the shares rose to $40.83 and dropped to $38.585, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YUMC points out that the company has recorded -5.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, YUMC reached to a volume of 5776298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $54.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 527.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for YUMC stock

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.38. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -16.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.40 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.93, while it was recorded at 44.24 for the last single week of trading, and 45.75 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 22.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

There are presently around $12,614 million, or 84.30% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,509,264, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,526,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $708.59 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 26,746,114 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 37,267,748 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 260,742,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,756,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,642,023 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 8,357,801 shares during the same period.